Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,190 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 2.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $606,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $100.76 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

