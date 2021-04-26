Hendley & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

MA opened at $387.85 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $259.51 and a one year high of $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.22. The company has a market cap of $385.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

