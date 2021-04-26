Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $144.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

