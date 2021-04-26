Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

