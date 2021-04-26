Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.26 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $734.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

