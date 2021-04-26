Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $734.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.