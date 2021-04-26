Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.22). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $409.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.