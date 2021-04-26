Hess (HES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.