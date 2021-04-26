Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4,504.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $22.62. 125,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,886. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

