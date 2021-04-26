Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $10.14 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,900 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for about 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ovintiv by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.85.

OVV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. 19,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

