Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.34. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.81 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

