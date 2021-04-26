Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 175,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,174,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.23. 17,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

