Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,100 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 839.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The Ensign Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,515. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

