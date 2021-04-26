Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

HOLX opened at $73.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

