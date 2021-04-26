Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.60

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 11478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

