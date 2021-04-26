Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.