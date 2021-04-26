Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report sales of $20.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.82 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.38 million to $86.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.37 million, with estimates ranging from $84.32 million to $84.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

HBMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $17.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

