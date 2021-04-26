HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,934 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 193,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $54,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in HP by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.42 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

