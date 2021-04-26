Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $11.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.70. 1,229,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.