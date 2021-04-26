Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.66.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.27. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$10.67.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.12%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.