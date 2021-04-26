Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $367,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,908,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,309,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 389,888 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.