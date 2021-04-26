Huobi Token Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.16 or 0.00033881 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $416.37 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.25 or 0.00750606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00094950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.44 or 0.07401473 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.