IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $230.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.36. 1,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.