IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of -305.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

