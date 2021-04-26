IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $255.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

