IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $251.80 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

