IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,929 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

