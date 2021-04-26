IBM Retirement Fund Sells 234 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,688 shares of company stock valued at $142,359,809 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $336.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.47. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.67 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

