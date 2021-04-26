IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,427 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

