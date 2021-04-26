IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

