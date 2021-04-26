Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Shares of Ibstock stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.96) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.79. The stock has a market cap of £928.06 million and a PE ratio of -33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

