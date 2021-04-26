IFG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $340.43 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.