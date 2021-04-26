IFG Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $273.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

