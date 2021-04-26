IFG Advisors LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

