IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.17.

IGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

IGM traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.77. 487,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$41.95.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

