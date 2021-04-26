IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IGIFF. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

