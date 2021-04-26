IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in IHS Markit by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $106.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.