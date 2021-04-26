Illumina (ILMN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/16/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $441.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina’s lower sequencing revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to pandemic-led business disruptions dragged down the overall top line. Pandemic-led fall in total microarray revenues is also concerning. Contraction of both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues. Yet, gradually improving business climate buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across most geographies and robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents look impressive. Recent partnerships augur well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. Strong solvency position is a plus. Illumina’s fourth-quarter results were better-than-expected. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry.”

3/8/2021 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $414.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

