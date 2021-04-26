Illumina (ILMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 5.10-5.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ILMN opened at $414.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.93 and its 200 day moving average is $377.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.95.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

