Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 75,000 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.20% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,873,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the period.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $142.19. 2,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

