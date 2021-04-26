Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 242,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 204,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,372. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

