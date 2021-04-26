Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 53,521 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,521 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

SLB stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 359,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,042. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

