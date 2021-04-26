IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

