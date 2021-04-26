Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) & Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Critical Survey

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Immersion alerts:

This table compares Immersion and Storage Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $35.95 million 7.48 -$20.04 million ($0.56) -15.55 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Storage Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immersion.

Risk and Volatility

Immersion has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Storage Computer has a beta of 53.33, meaning that its share price is 5,233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Immersion and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immersion currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Immersion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion -5.51% 0.24% 0.15% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Immersion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immersion beats Storage Computer on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits (SDKs) comprising tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content. In addition, the company offers reference designs and SDKs; and licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, the company offers engineering and integration services, design kits for actuators, mounting suggestions, controller boards, software libraries, programming examples, and documentation. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.