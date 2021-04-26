Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$31.71 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.28.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

