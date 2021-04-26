IMS Capital Management Acquires 1,631 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

AT&T stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

