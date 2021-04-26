IMS Capital Management Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.