IMS Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock worth $3,025,261. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

