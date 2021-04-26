IMS Capital Management Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

