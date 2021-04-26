Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 11,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.